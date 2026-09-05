Israeli strike on Lebanon kills two: state media
Israel says it has cleared Hezbollah fighters from tunnels under the Ali al-Taher ridge, while Lebanese media reports fresh strikes kill two and injure four.
BEIRUT: An Israeli strike on south Lebanon killed two people on Friday (Sep 4), Lebanese official media said, despite a truce with Iran-backed Hezbollah.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported the strike hit near the strategic Ali al-Taher ridge, which the Israeli army said it had captured, though Hezbollah did not confirm losing it.
Two young men were "targeted while riding a motorcycle" in the city of Nabatieh, NNA said, adding that rescuers transported their bodies to a local hospital.
Israel announced on Thursday it had taken control of the ridge. Defence Minister Israel Katz said the military would work to "prevent the enemy from re-establishing itself in the area".
Israel stepped up strikes in the Nabatieh region on Friday and also targeted the village of Rmadiyeh in the Tyre area, located more than 10 kilometres from the Israeli border, according to the NNA.
The strike in the village, which is sheltering people displaced from other southern areas, hit a house and injured four people, a rescue service source told AFP.
Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire since March, when the militant group dragged Lebanon into the wider Middle East war by attacking Israel in support of Iran.
Israel responded with airstrikes and a ground invasion that Lebanon says have killed more than 4,300 people.
The conflict has calmed since a US-Iran memorandum of understanding and a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon agreed in June, but Beirut still reports Israeli strikes.
Imran Riza, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, said on X on Friday that families returning to Nabatieh following the truce "face widespread destruction, lack of basic services, ongoing insecurity and uncertainty".
CLEARED HEZBOLLAH FROM TUNNELS
Israel's military said it has cleared Hezbollah fighters holed up in tunnels under the strategic Ali al-Taher ridge in southern Lebanon, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Friday, though the Iran-backed group did not immediately comment.
Israel had said Hezbollah fighters were embedded in tunnels under the ridge, which overlooks a wide area and had become one of the most hotly contested areas in the Israel-Hezbollah war, despite a ceasefire announced in June.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Iran had warned the United States last month that it would respond forcefully to an Israeli assault on its Hezbollah allies' positions within the ridge.
Hezbollah did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Reuters was not able to independently verify the status of the ridge.
ISRAEL MILITARY IN LEBANON
Israel has expanded its military presence across swathes of southern Lebanon since launching a new campaign against Hezbollah in March.
On Friday, Israeli authorities transferred four people who had been detained in Israel to Lebanese authorities via the International Committee of the Red Cross.
One Lebanese man had been released earlier on Thursday. The release of the detainees is part of confidence-building measures agreed in U.S.-brokered talks between Lebanon and Israel.
Israel said on Thursday that none of the five had been found to have ties to militant groups.
A Lebanese committee advocating for Lebanese in Israeli custody says Israel has detained dozens of people inside Lebanon over the last six months. Some have been released after days or weeks; others remain in Israeli custody.
The ICRC said on Friday that it has not had access to anyone in Israeli detention since October 2023.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Lebanon would also transfer the remains of Jewish figures killed in Lebanon in the 1980s to Israel, although there were no details of names or any timeframe.