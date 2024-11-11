Israeli strike near Damascus kills seven

BEIRUT: An Israeli strike on an apartment belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah group killed seven people Sunday (Nov 10) in a stronghold of pro-Iran groups south of Damascus, a war monitor said.

"An Israeli strike killed seven people and wounded 14, including women and children, in the Sayyida Zeinab area," Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP, revising an earlier toll of three dead.

The Britain-based monitor, which has a network of sources inside Syria, earlier said that "the Israeli attack targeted (Hezbollah) figures in the building where Lebanese families and members of the movement live".