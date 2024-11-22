Israeli strikes batter Lebanon, killing five medics

BEIRUT: Israeli strikes battered southern Lebanon and the outskirts of the capital Beirut on Friday (Nov 22), killing at least five medics, as ground troops clashed with Hezbollah fighters in the south.

Israel has pushed on with its intense military campaign against the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah, tempering hopes that efforts by a US envoy could lead to an imminent ceasefire.

US mediator Amos Hochstein said earlier this week in Beirut that a truce was "within our grasp". He travelled on to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz before returning to Washington, according to the news outlet Axios.

His trip aimed to end more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah along Lebanon's southern border, which escalated dramatically when Israel ramped up its strikes in late September and sent ground troops into Lebanon on Oct 1.

Israeli troops have fought Hezbollah in a strip of towns all along the border and this week pushed deeper to the edges of Khiyam, a town some 6km from the border.

Hezbollah said it had fired rockets at Israeli troops east of Khiyam at least four times on Friday. Lebanese security sources told Reuters that Israeli troops had also advanced in a string of villages to the west as well. They said Israel was most likely trying to isolate Khiyam ahead of a major attack on the town.