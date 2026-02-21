Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill at least 10, including senior Hezbollah official

At least 10 people were killed and 50 wounded in Israeli strikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, two security sources told Reuters, after the Israeli military said it had targeted Hezbollah sites in the Baalbek area.

The strikes on Friday (Feb 20) were among the deadliest reported in eastern Lebanon in recent weeks and risk testing a fragile US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Shi'ite group Hezbollah, which has been strained by recurring accusations of violations.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it struck Hezbollah command centres in the Baalbek area, part of eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley.

In a separate statement on Saturday, it said it had "eliminated several terrorists of Hezbollah's missile array in three different command centres ... recently identified as operating to accelerate the organisation's readiness and force build-up processes, while planning fire attacks towards Israel."

A senior Hezbollah official was among the dead, the security sources said. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.