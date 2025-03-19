Israeli strikes kill 10, Palestinian medics say, as conflict resumes

CAIRO: Israeli strikes killed at least 10 Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday (Mar 19), local health workers said, as the Israeli military resumed its bombardments and issued new orders for residents to evacuate combat zones.

The Israeli military said it had struck a Hamas site in northern Gaza, where it had detected preparations for firing into Israeli territory.

On Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes killed more than 400 people, according to Palestinian health authorities, in one of the highest single-day death tolls since the beginning of conflict, ending weeks of relative calm since a ceasefire in January.

Israel and Hamas accuse each other of breaching the truce, which had offered a respite for Gaza's 2.3 million residents after 17 months of war that has reduced the enclave to rubble and forced the majority of its population to displace multiple times.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army dropped leaflets on areas in Beit Hanoun and Khan Younis in the northern and southern Gaza Strip, ordering residents to evacuate their homes, warning they were in "dangerous combat zones".

"Staying in the shelters or the current tent puts your lives and that of your family members in danger, evacuate immediately," read a leaflet dropped on Beit Hanoun.

One person was killed and four were wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a United Nations headquarters site in the central Gaza strip on Wednesday, the Gaza health ministry said.

Israel's military denied the report it had struck a UN compound in Deir el Balah in a statement.