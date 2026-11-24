CAIRO: Israeli airstrikes killed at least three people in Gaza on Monday (Nov 23), including a man working for the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, the relief agency and local health officials said.

The UNRWA worker, whom medics named as Adel Al-Helo, was working near a well in the Jabalia refugee camp in the enclave's north, the agency and medics said. Three others were wounded in the strike, they said.

"The initial reports indicate that the strike hit a target on the street near the water well, which was manned by UNRWA staff and a guard. The staff were engaged in their regular duties associated with water well operations," an UNRWA spokesperson told Reuters.

The Israeli military said it was checking the report in response to Reuters' request for comment.

Helo's body was wrapped in a white shroud, his blue vest bearing UNRWA's logo stained with blood, as friends and relatives bade farewell outside the hospital's morgue.

"(He) has been killed by an Israeli strike in Jabalia camp by the Israeli army, they don't make any difference (between) the civilian people and other people, even the people of the United Nations," said Helo's brother Nizar, kneeling beside the body, speaking in English.

"He went to run the water well to supply the residents of Jabalia camp with water. He's worked at the agency for 35 years," he told Reuters.