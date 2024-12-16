Israeli troops carry out air, ground attacks in Gaza

"The civil emergency headquarters in Nuseirat camp was hit during the crews' presence, they work around the clock to serve the people," said Zaki Emadeldeen from the civil emergency service to reporters at the hospital.



"The civil emergency service is a humanitarian service and not political, they work in war and peace times for the service of the people," he said, adding that the place was hit directly by Israeli airstrike.

Another air strike hit a group of Hamas-linked men tasked with protecting aid trucks west of Gaza City, and medics said several were killed or wounded but exact figures were unavailable as yet.