Israeli troops open fire during diplomats' tour in West Bank

JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces fired warning shots on Wednesday (May 21) as foreign diplomats visited the occupied West Bank, the military said, apologising for the incident after the Palestinian Authority accused troops of "deliberately" shooting at the delegation.

AFP footage from the scene of the incident in the West Bank city of Jenin - a frequent target of Israeli military raids - showed the delegation and accompanying journalists running for cover as shots are heard.

No injuries were reported in the incident which drew prompt condemnation from Spain and Italy.

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned "the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces, which deliberately targeted by live fire an accredited diplomatic delegation to the State of Palestine during a field visit".

The Israeli military said in a statement that "the delegation deviated from the approved route and entered an area where they were not authorised to be".

It said that "soldiers operating in the area fired warning shots to distance them away", adding that it "regrets the inconvenience caused".

An AFP journalist in the heard shots echo from the area of the Jenin refugee camp.

A video released by the Palestinian foreign ministry showed two men in Israeli army uniform pointing guns at a group of people from behind metal gates while shots ring out.

AFP was not immediately able to verify the video, but the journalist in Jenin said the footage appears to show the camp's eastern entrance.