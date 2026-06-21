Poll finds Israelis believe Iran won Middle East war

JERUSALEM: Israelis overwhelmingly believe that Iran emerged stronger from the Middle East war and its subsequent deal with the United States, a poll released on Sunday (Jun 21) found.

The poll of 3,644 respondents, conducted between Jun 17 and Jun 20 by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in collaboration with the Agam Institute, paints a stark picture of public sentiment following the US-Iran deal.

Of those surveyed, 92.1 per cent said Iran had won or gained more from the conflict, while 82.9 per cent felt that Israel's long-term security had been weakened.

The survey found that even among voters who support the right-wing bloc, the electoral base of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 93.1 per cent believed Iran had won.

Opposition to the US-Iran agreement was widespread, with 63.2 per cent of respondents opposing it compared with just 12.1 per cent expressing support.