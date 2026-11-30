JERUSALEM: Gadi Eisenkot, leader of Israel's centre-right Yashar party, appeared to play down the prospects of forming a unity government with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the two men held two-hour talks on Sunday (Nov 29) in Tel Aviv.

Rather than an alliance with Netanyahu, Eisenkot, a former military chief, seems more likely to form a governing coalition with parties seeking to oust the veteran premier following an inconclusive Oct 27 election, political analysts have said.

Sunday's meeting was the second between Netanyahu and Eisenkot this month, although the first had been described as a security briefing for the Yashar party leader.

"The discussion was businesslike, with both sides seeking to bridge the substantial differences between them," Netanyahu and Eisenkot said in a joint statement, without elaborating.

Israel's Channel 12 news later reported there were no plans for any further meetings, and it cited Eisenkot as telling Netanyahu: "I'm committed to my partners in the (opposition) bloc. You're welcome to join after the government is formed."

A spokesperson for Eisenkot confirmed that report.

Netanyahu said on Saturday he would be willing to temporarily relinquish power in a unity government led by Eisenkot. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier, offered to go second in a rotation agreement under any deal between his own Likud party and Eisenkot's Yashar.