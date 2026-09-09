Israel's foreign minister says it is closing British consulate in East Jerusalem

LONDON/TEL AVIV/PARIS: Israel said on Tuesday (Sep 8) it was closing Britain's consulate in East Jerusalem in response to plans by the UK, France and Canada to block imports from Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Britain will also no longer participate in a US-led coordination mission for Gaza and some British officials, including former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, and other nationals will be banned from entering Israel, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said.

"The British move is morally distorted, and constitutes blatant interference in the affairs of a sovereign state and its electoral process," he said, describing comments by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband about ethnic cleansing of Palestinians by Israel as accusations that were "outrageous lies".

The British consulate in East Jerusalem is accredited to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

Saar said that he had coordinated Israel's response with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Israeli President Isaac Herzog accused Britain of interfering in Israel's upcoming elections, due in late October.