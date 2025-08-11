Israel's Gaza plan risks 'another calamity', UN official warns

UNITED NATIONS: A UN official on Sunday (Aug 10) warned the Security Council that Israel's plans to control Gaza City risked "another calamity" with far-reaching consequences, as Benjamin Netanyahu insisted his goal was not to occupy the territory.

The United Nations Security Council held a rare emergency weekend meeting after Israel said its military would "take control" of Gaza City in a plan approved by Prime Minister Netanyahu's security cabinet that sparked a wave of global criticism.

"If these plans are implemented, they will likely trigger another calamity in Gaza, reverberating across the region and causing further forced displacement, killings, and destruction," UN Assistant Secretary General Miroslav Jenca told the Security Council.

