Israel's Netanyahu says Trump plan for Gaza 'revolutionary'

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Feb 9) praised a proposal from President Donald Trump for US control of Gaza and the displacement of its population as "revolutionary", following his return to Israel from Washington.
Trump sparked global outrage by suggesting on Tuesday, during a week-long visit by the Israeli premier to the United States, that Washington should take control of the Gaza Strip and clear out its inhabitants.
On his return to Israel, addressing his cabinet, Netanyahu said the two allies agreed on war aims set out by Israel at the start of its 15-month war against Hamas including "ensuring Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel".
"President Trump came with a completely different, much better vision for Israel - a revolutionary, creative approach that we are currently discussing" the Israeli prime minister said, referring to the president's Gaza plan.
"He is very determined to implement it and I believe it opens up many, many possibilities for us," Netanyahu added.
Despite criticisms from international allies and Arab states in particular, Trump on Thursday doubled down on the plan, saying the "Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting".
"No soldiers by the US would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!" he wrote in a social media post.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz later on Thursday ordered the army to prepare for "voluntary" departures from Gaza.
"This visit, and the discussions we had with President Trump, carry with them tremendous achievements that could ensure Israel's security for generations," Netanyahu said.
Washington on Friday announced the approval of the sale of more than US$7.4 billion in bombs, missiles and related equipment to Israel.
The State Department signed off on the sale of US$6.75 billion in bombs, guidance kits and fuses, in addition to US$660 million in Hellfire missiles, according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).
Israel launched a hugely destructive offensive against Hamas in Gaza in October 2023 in response to the Palestinian militant group's Oct 7 attack.
The war has devastated much of the Gaza Strip - a narrow coastal territory on the eastern Mediterranean - but a ceasefire has been in effect since last month that has brought a halt to the deadly conflict and provides for the release of hostages seized by Hamas.
Source: AFP/fs
