Israel's Netanyahu says Trump plan for Gaza 'revolutionary'

"President Trump came with a completely different, much better vision for Israel - a revolutionary, creative approach that we are currently discussing" the Israeli prime minister said, referring to the president's Gaza plan.



"He is very determined to implement it and I believe it opens up many, many possibilities for us," Netanyahu added.



Despite criticisms from international allies and Arab states in particular, Trump on Thursday doubled down on the plan, saying the "Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting".