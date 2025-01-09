Italian journalist Cecilia Sala freed from Iran prison

TRUMP MEETING

Sala was released just three days after Meloni made a surprise visit to Florida to see US President-elect Donald Trump. No details of the talks were released, but Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said they had discussed Sala.



Italian news website Il Post, where Sala's partner works, reported that Trump had given "a sort of green light" to Italy to negotiate with Iran and had promised not to politicise the issue with the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden.



A senior political source declined to give details, but said the Florida meeting had been important and had played a role in Sala's release.



Sala, who works for the newspaper Il Foglio and the podcast company Chora Media, had been in Tehran to report on recent changes in Iranian society. Her father Renato Sala said he was overcome by emotion when he heard that she was heading home.



"I have only cried three times in my life," he said, adding: "During this period, I had the impression that a game of chess was being played, but there were more than just two players."



In recent years, Iran's security forces have arrested dozens of foreigners and dual nationals, mostly on charges related to espionage and security. Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from other countries through such arrests. Iran denies this.



Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Sunday that Abedini's detention amounted to a hostage-taking.