Italian Prime Minister gathers ministers near deadly migrant shipwreck site

CUTRO, Italy: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gathered her ministers Thursday (Mar 9) for a meeting near the site of a fatal shipwreck, as protesters accused her right-wing government of risking lives with its hard line on migration.

At least 72 people, including many children, perished when their overcrowded boat sank in stormy weather just off the coast of the southern region of Calabria on Feb 26.

Emotions in Cutro and Crotone, the towns nearest the shipwreck, are still raw, as relatives arrive from afar to claim their dead. Bodies were still being spotted out at sea this week or washing up on beaches.

"Nobody saved them. And they could have," read a poster with a child's drawing of a family on a storm-tossed boat, hung outside the sports hall in Crotone where the coffins of the drowned have been laid out.

Ahead of the cabinet's afternoon meeting in Cutro, several dozen protesters surrounded by riot police gathered in the town centre, some yelling "Step down, assassins!"