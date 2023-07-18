Italy's antitrust investigates inflated prices for Colosseum tickets

ROME: Italy's antitrust authorities are going into combat over Rome's Colosseum, opening an investigation into ticketing operations that have seen tourists paying inflated prices to visit the ancient Roman arena where gladiators once fought.

Italy's most popular tourist venue, the Colosseum attracts millions of visitors each year.

But tourists complain it is often impossible to find regular tickets as big tour companies scoop them up on the official website weeks in advance and then repackage them as much more expensive guided tours.

The antitrust authority said tickets were being bought "en masse through the use of automated purchasing systems". It was investigating the official retailer, CoopCulture, as well as four tour companies.

"CoopCulture seems not to have put in place appropriate systems to avoid the hoarding of tickets ... thus depriving consumers of the possibility to buy tickets at the ordinary price," the authority said.