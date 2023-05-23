Logo
World

Italy approves US$2.2 billion relief package for flood-hit areas
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a flooded street after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Lugo, Italy, on May 19, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Claudia Greco)

23 May 2023 09:00PM
ROME: Italy approved an emergency relief package worth more than €2 billion (US$2.2 billion) to help flood-hit areas in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday (May 23).

Almost a week on from the disaster, about 23,000 people are still homeless and some cities remain flooded, while thousands of acres of particularly fertile farmland have been wrecked.

Meloni, who visited affected areas on Sunday after returning a day early from a G7 summit in Japan, convened a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to approve the measures.

The package includes emergency-related spending and moratoriums on tax and social contributions for affected households and firms, Meloni said after the cabinet meeting. 

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Italy floods

