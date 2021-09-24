Italy backs COVID-19 shots for pregnant women from second trimester

MILAN: Italy's National Health Institute (ISS) recommended on Friday (Sep 24) that pregnant women should get COVID-19 vaccines after the first three months of their pregnancy.

The health authority said in a statement that it was advising women to receive two mRNA-based shots in the second and third trimesters of pregnancy.

It said its decision was due to growing evidence on the safety of vaccines during pregnancies for both the foetus and the mother.

"Women wishing to be vaccinated in the first trimester of pregnancy should assess the risks and benefits with a doctor," ISS said, citing evidence that fever, which is one of the possible reactions to the vaccine, can cause an increased risk of congenital malformations.

Women who are breastfeeding can safely get vaccinated, ISS said, adding that infants can safely absorb antibodies via milk.

Numerous countries have this year recommended that pregnant women have COVID-19 vaccinations after finding them to be safe.