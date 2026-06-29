Italy and Balkans hit by heatwave as wildfire fears rise

BELGRADE: Italy and the Balkans felt the impact on Monday (Jun 29) of the record-breaking heatwave that has caused hundreds of excess deaths and disrupted daily life across the continent for more than a week, with growing concerns over the spread of wildfires.

There was also a warning that the heat was likely to build again from the start of next week in countries such as France and Germany that bore the brunt over the past few days.

In Italy, 22 cities from Bolzano in the north to Palermo on the southern island of Sicily were covered by a red heat warning.

Pilgrims at the Vatican used fans to cool themselves and sheltered under umbrellas for shade as Pope Leo delivered his Angelus message from a balcony to the crowd below on the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul, a holiday in the city of Rome.

In Croatia, the weather service issued a red alert on Monday for regions including the capital Zagreb and the tourist destinations of Split and Dubrovnik.

Dozens of firefighters, assisted by four aircraft, battled a wildfire burning pine forests on the tourist island of Vis in the Adriatic Sea, some 55km southwest of Split.

In neighbouring Serbia, the State Hydrometeorological Service (RHMZ) has warned temperatures would reach 39°C on Monday.

Further south, Albania contained a wildfire that has consumed many hectares of bushes and olive trees near the southern village of Klos over the weekend.

Scientists have said the heatwave, which began on Jun 20, was ‌the worst recorded in Europe, and the blistering conditions have disrupted power generation, damaged infrastructure and overwhelmed healthcare systems.