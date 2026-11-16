Italian court places Revolut unit under supervision over money-laundering

MILAN: An Italian court has placed the European unit of British bank Revolut under judicial administration after finding that convicted mobsters and money launderers had funnelled illicit cash through its accounts.

The one-year measure targets Lithuania-based Revolut Bank UAB, which operates in Italy through a local branch. In a 39-page ruling reviewed by Reuters, the court cited "serious deficiencies" in the lender's anti-money laundering controls.

The Milan court said inadequate safeguards had enabled 24 people, either under investigation or already convicted of various crimes, to conceal financial flows totalling €41.9 million (US$46.2 million) between 2021 and 2026.

During that time, rival lenders filed 265 suspicious transaction reports regarding the 24 suspects, while Revolut Bank UAB filed none, the ruling said.

Revolut is not under criminal investigation, and the oversight applies exclusively to its Italian operations, with no expected disruption to retail or commercial services.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

As in previous cases involving companies in sectors such as fashion and logistics, the judicial administration measure is preventive rather than punitive. It is designed to protect a company while restoring internal compliance and control systems aimed at forestalling future criminal conduct.

ALLEGED SHORTCOMINGS WERE NOT ISOLATED, JUDGES SAY

Milan prosecutors and the court attributed what they described as negligent conduct to the bank, alleging that it had failed to implement adequate controls to avoid illicit activity.

Revolut Bank UAB, the group's licensed entity in Lithuania that operates the Italian branch, is ultimately owned by UK-based Revolut Group Holdings Ltd.

Prosecutors said the Revolut group has more than 50 million customers worldwide and over 5 million in Italy, making it the country's fifth-largest banking provider by client numbers and its top foreign bank.

The court said the alleged shortcomings in controls were not isolated incidents but were "embedded in a stable management model, repeatedly applied over time", which prevented authorities from identifying and freezing illicit funds.

GAINING AN UNFAIR ADVANTAGE

In their filing, prosecutors said the bank had been used as a "financial reservoir" for serious criminals, giving it an unfair advantage over rival institutions equipped with adequate anti-money laundering systems.

The court appointed two judicial administrators tasked with broad oversight and inspection powers, which could be expanded if the bank failed to cooperate fully or if further critical issues emerged.

The measure will remain in place for one year, subject to periodic reviews of its implementation.

Under the ruling, Revolut must execute a 15-point remediation plan. It has five days to appoint an internal liaison officer and 60 days to submit an action plan addressing its compliance failures.

The administrators are required to file a preliminary report within 30 days and a comprehensive assessment of Revolut's anti-money laundering controls within 90 days.

ECONOMY MINISTRY ASSESSING POSSIBLE PENALTIES

The judicial action stems from a 2024 inspection by Milan's Guardia di Finanza police into Revolut Digital Assets Europe (formerly called RT Digital Securities Cyprus), the entity that handles cryptocurrency services for European users.

In a report completed in December 2024, financial police alleged more than one million violations of customer due-diligence and data-retention rules, alongside 60 failures to flag suspicious transactions.

The report was sent to Italy's Economy Ministry, which is responsible for imposing administrative sanctions.

The ministry has not formally opened sanction proceedings because the deadline for Revolut to file objections runs until 2027, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

