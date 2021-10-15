Protests and blockades greet Italy's new COVID-19 rules on mandatory health pass

ROME: Protesters massed at some of Italy's major ports Friday (Oct 15) as thousands took to the streets against the introduction of one of the world's toughest COVID-19 pass regimes.

More than 6,500 people demonstrated at the northeastern port of Trieste, according to local government estimates, although regional president Massimiliano Fedriga insisted that "the port is working".

Delays were reported at the northwestern port of Genoa, where about 300 people blocked an entrance, while pockets of protests broke out across Italy ahead of bigger demonstrations called for later in the day.

The government is braced for widespread disruption by Italians angry at the extension of the coronavirus "Green Pass" to all workers, after a demonstration last weekend sparked violent clashes in Rome.

From Friday, all workers must show a Green Pass offering proof of vaccination, recent recovery from COVID-19 or a negative test - or face being declared absent without pay.

More than 85 per cent of Italians over the age of 12 have received at least one jab, thus automatically qualifying for the pass.

Among those who have not been vaccinated, a minority say they either oppose the idea or are fearful. Some foreigners have also reported difficulties getting the jab, including undocumented workers.

But up to three million workers are estimated to be unvaccinated - and most will only be able to work if they pay for their own tests either every 48 or 72 hours, depending on the type.