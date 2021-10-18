Italian police use water cannon to break up health pass protest at port

TRIESTE, Italy: Italian police used water cannon and tear gas on Monday (Oct 18) to clear a sit-in at the port of Trieste, where opponents of the government's mandatory COVID-19 health pass have tried to block access.

The north-eastern port has been the focal point of protest in Italy over the introduction of new rules last Friday that require all workers either to show proof of vaccination, a negative coronavirus test or recent recovery from infection.

Police in full riot gear moved in on Monday morning after several hundred dock workers disrupted access to one of the main gates at Italy's largest commercial port.

The crowds were pushed aside by jets of water followed by volleys of tear gas. Many of them headed towards the city's main square to continue their protest in front of government offices.

"They attacked us. I am speechless. I never expected it," said Stefano Puzzer, the spokesman of the port protesters. "We will sit down here. We are keeping calm. We will not give up."