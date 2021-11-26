Italy, France to deepen ties as Merkel's exit tests European diplomacy

ROME: The leaders of Italy and France will sign a treaty on Friday (Nov 26) to strengthen bilateral ties at a time when European diplomacy is being tested by the departure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Quirinale Treaty is aimed at enhancing cooperation between Paris and Rome in areas including defence, migration, the economy, culture and trade.

The signing ceremony comes shortly after a new coalition pact was agreed in Germany, ending 16 years of rule by Merkel, who was the undisputed leader of Europe and forged especially close ties with successive French leaders.

The new Berlin administration is expected to be more inward-looking, especially at the start of its mandate, and both Paris and Rome are keen to deepen relations in a period clouded by economic uncertainty, the pandemic, a more assertive Russia, a rising China and a more disengaged United States.

"Macron's intention is to create a new axis with Italy, while it is in Italy's interest to hook up with the France-Germany duo," said a senior Italian diplomatic source, who declined to be named.