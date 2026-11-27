ROME: Italian lawmakers are debating reforms that would recast hunters as wildlife managers and put more animals in their sights, alarming environmentalists who warn the measures could lead to widespread culling and threaten protected species.

The Bill, backed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s conservative coalition, would be the biggest overhaul of hunting legislation since 1992. It follows lobbying by hunting and farming groups ahead of a general election due in 2027.

It would let the local authorities open up more land to hunting, lengthen seasons and add previously protected species including wild geese and pigeons to the list of targets. The legislation also envisages control measures for wolf populations.

“It is an indispensable law,” said Francesco Bruzzone, a lawmaker from the League group, part of Italy’s governing coalition, who heads the party’s wildlife and hunting department.

“Wildlife populations have changed, and their impact creates problems for many people,” he added.