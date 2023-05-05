Italy's olive harvest threatened, as deadly bacteria kills millions of trees

PUGLIA, Italy: Ms Carlotta Magli’s family farm used to produce 200 tonnes of olive oil per year.

Now, due to a deadly strain of bacteria, they make less than a third of that.

“My grandparents, my great-grandparents have always carried on agricultural activities, olive trees and even breeding,” said the 33-year-old olive farmer, who is the sixth generation of her family to be part of the farm.

“Let's say we have been living in this place for centuries now and we are very fond of it. Therefore, this issue hits us right in the heart.”

For about a decade, Italy’s olive trees have been under vicious attack from the bacterium Xylella fastidiosa.