World

Italian police transport organs in Lamborghini supercar
World

Italian police transport organs in Lamborghini supercar

Italian police transport organs in Lamborghini supercar

The Lamborghini Huracan, which has a top speed of 300kmh, was a 2017 gift to police from the carmaker. (Photo: AFP/Andreas Solaro)

20 Dec 2022 09:16PM (Updated: 20 Dec 2022 09:16PM)
ROME: Italian police used a specially adapted Lamborghini supercar to deliver two kidneys to donor patients on Tuesday (Dec 20) hundreds of kilometres apart, they announced.

"Travelling on the motorway to deliver the most beautiful Christmas present: Life," they said in a statement posted on social media, alongside a picture of a medical cool box in a purpose-built compartment at the front of the Huracan.

"Thanks to the State Police's special Father Christmas, two people have received the gift of a kidney."

The organs were driven from Padua in Italy's northeast to hospitals in Modena and then Rome.

The Lamborghini supercar was used to deliver two donor kidneys. (Photo: Facebook/Polizia di Stato)

The Lamborghini Huracan, which has a top speed of 300kmh and the capacity to go from 0kmh to 100kmh in 3.2 seconds, was a 2017 gift to police from the luxury carmaker.

It was assigned to highway patrol in Bologna, northern Italy, for use in both normal police operations and the urgent transport of blood and organs.

Another Huracan is operated by the highway patrol in Rome, while a 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo once used by police is now in a museum.

The Lamborghini was assigned to highway patrol in Bologna, for use in both normal police operations and the urgent transport of blood and organs. (Photo: Facebook/Polizia di Stato)

Source: AFP/zl

