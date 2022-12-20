Italian police transport organs in Lamborghini supercar

ROME: Italian police used a specially adapted Lamborghini supercar to deliver two kidneys to donor patients on Tuesday (Dec 20) hundreds of kilometres apart, they announced.

"Travelling on the motorway to deliver the most beautiful Christmas present: Life," they said in a statement posted on social media, alongside a picture of a medical cool box in a purpose-built compartment at the front of the Huracan.

"Thanks to the State Police's special Father Christmas, two people have received the gift of a kidney."

The organs were driven from Padua in Italy's northeast to hospitals in Modena and then Rome.