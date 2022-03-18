Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Italy ready to rebuild theatre in Ukraine's Mariupol: Minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Italy ready to rebuild theatre in Ukraine's Mariupol: Minister

Italy ready to rebuild theatre in Ukraine's Mariupol: Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses demonstrators via video as they gather in Santa Croce square to protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Florence, Italy, March 12, 2022. REUTERS/Chiara Negrello/File Photo

18 Mar 2022 01:04AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 01:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME: The Italian government is ready to rebuild a theatre in the besieged Ukrainian city Mariupol which was devastated by a bomb attack, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said on Thursday after a cabinet meeting.

"The cabinet ... has approved my proposal to offer Ukraine the resources and means to rebuild it as soon as possible. Theatres of all countries belong to the whole (of) humanity," Franceschini wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine has said the theatre was hit by a Russian air strike on Wednesday while people sheltered there from bombardments. Russia denied striking the theatre. But its forces have blasted cities and killed many civilians in its assault on Ukraine, now entering its fourth week.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us