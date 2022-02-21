Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Italy recommends fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Italy recommends fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised

Italy recommends fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised

Syringes used for injecting the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen, on the day Italy brings in tougher rules for the unvaccinated, at a Red Cross vaccination centre by Termini main train station in Rome, Italy, on Jan 10, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

21 Feb 2022 12:55AM (Updated: 21 Feb 2022 12:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: Italy's health ministry has recommended that people with a severely compromised immune system receive a fourth mRNA vaccine shot against COVID-19, provided that at least 120 days have passed from their previous booster, it said on Sunday.

The special commissioner appointed by the government for the COVID-19 emergency will set the date for the recommendation to come into force based on the needs of the vaccine campaign, the ministry said.

The ministry added that the decision reflects the still high circulation of the virus and the effectiveness that booster shots had shown in preventing COVID-related deaths and, more generally, symptoms that would require hospitalisation.

Italy has registered 152,848 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe behind Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.4 million cases to date.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us