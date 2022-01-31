Logo
Italy reports 104,065 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 235 deaths
Doctor Francesco Tursi (L) along with colleague treat a patient suffering with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Codogno hospital, in Codogno, Italy, on Feb 11, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo)

31 Jan 2022 03:01AM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 03:01AM)
ROME: Italy reported 104,065 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday (Jan 30), against 137,147 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 235 from 377.

Italy has registered 146,149 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 10.9 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,617 on Sunday, down from 19,636 a day earlier.

There were 95 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 118 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 1,593 from a previous 1,588.

Some 818,169 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 999,490, the health ministry said.

Source: Reuters/ec

