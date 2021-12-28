Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Italy reports 142 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, 30,810 new cases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Italy reports 142 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, 30,810 new cases

Italy reports 142 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, 30,810 new cases

Guardia di Finanza officers check the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health pass, known as a Green Pass, of a person at a train station the day the government restricts access of unvaccinated, in Naples, Italy, on Dec 6, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Ciro de Luca)

28 Dec 2021 02:12AM (Updated: 28 Dec 2021 02:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: Italy reported 142 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 81 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 30,810 from 24,883.

Italy has registered 136,753 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.68 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,723 on Monday, up from 9,220 a day earlier.

There were 100 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 85 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,126 from a previous 1,089.

Some 343,968 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 217,052, the health ministry said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us