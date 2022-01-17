Logo
Italy reports 149,512 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 248 deaths
FILE PHOTO: People wait to get a dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the day Italy brings in tougher rules for the unvaccinated, at a Red Cross vaccination centre by Termini main train station in Rome, Italy, January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

17 Jan 2022 01:13AM (Updated: 17 Jan 2022 01:13AM)
MILAN: Italy reported 149,512 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday (Jan 16), after 180,426 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 248 from 308.

Italy has registered 141,104 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 8.71 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 18,719 on Sunday, up from 18,370 a day earlier.

There were 128 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 141 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,691 from a previous 1,677.

Some 927,846 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with 1.22 million previously, the health ministry said.

Source: Reuters

