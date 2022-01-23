Logo
Italy reports 171,263 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 333 deaths
Italy reports 171,263 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 333 deaths

FILE PHOTO: A man shows his coronavirus disease (COVID-19) "Super Green Pass" before getting on a train on the day Italy brings in tougher rules for the unvaccinated, at Termini main train station in Rome, Italy, January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

23 Jan 2022 12:46AM (Updated: 23 Jan 2022 12:46AM)
MILAN: Italy reported 171,263 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday (Jan 22), against 179,106 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of one-day deaths fell to 333 from 373.

Italy has registered 143,296 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 9.8 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,442 on Saturday, down from 19,485 a day earlier.

There were 121 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 148 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 1,676 from a previous 1,707.

Some 1.04 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 1.12 million, the health ministry said.

Source: Reuters

