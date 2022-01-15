Italy reports 186,253 COVID-19 cases on Friday, 360 deaths

Logo
FILE PHOTO: People wait to get a dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the day Italy brings in tougher rules for the unvaccinated, at a Red Cross vaccination centre by Termini main train station in Rome, Italy, January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

15 Jan 2022 01:27AM (Updated: 15 Jan 2022 01:27AM)
MILAN: Italy reported 186,253 COVID-19 related cases on Friday (Jan 14), against 184,615 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 360 from 316.

Italy has registered 140,548 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 8.36 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 18,019 on Friday, up from 17,648 a day earlier.

There were 136 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 156 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,679 from a previous 1,668.

Some 1.13 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 1.18 million, the health ministry said.

Source: Reuters

