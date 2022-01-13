Italy reports 196,224 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 313 deaths

Logo
Italy reports 196,224 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 313 deaths
FILE PHOTO: A woman shows her coronavirus disease (COVID-19) "Super Green Pass" before getting on a train on the day Italy brings in tougher rules for the unvaccinated, at Termini main train station in Rome, Italy, January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

13 Jan 2022 04:54AM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 04:56AM)
MILAN: Italy reported 196,224 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 220,532 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 313 from 294.

Italy has registered 139,872 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 7.97 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 17,309 on Wednesday, up from 17,067 a day earlier.

There were 156 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 185 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,669 from a previous 1,677.

Some 1.19 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 1.37 million, the health ministry said.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

COVID-19

