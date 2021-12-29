Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Italy reports 202 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, 78,313 new cases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Italy reports 202 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, 78,313 new cases

Italy reports 202 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, 78,313 new cases

FILE PHOTO: People wear protective masks as they walk down Via del Corso, Rome's main shopping street, as the city makes masks mandatory outdoors in busy areas amid a rise in coronavirus cases, ahead of Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

29 Dec 2021 03:45AM (Updated: 29 Dec 2021 03:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: Italy reported 202 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 142 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 78,313 from 30,810, hitting a fresh record in terms of new cases since the start of the pandemic.

Italy has registered 136,955 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.76 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,089 on Tuesday, up from 9,723 a day earlier.

There were 119 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 100 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,145 from a previous 1,126.

Some 1.03 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 343,968, the health ministry said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us