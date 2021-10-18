Logo
Italy reports 24 new COVID-19 deaths, 2,437 new cases
A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a patient in Rome, Italy, on Sep 21, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Yara Nardi)

18 Oct 2021 03:41AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 03:41AM)
ROME: Italy reported 24 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday (Oct 17), up from 14 the previous day, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,437 from 2,983.

Italy has registered 131,541 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak in February last year. It has the second highest toll in Europe behind Britain, and the ninth highest in the world.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,386 on Sunday, up from 2,371 a day earlier.

The number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 fell to 349 from 352.

Some 381,051 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the space of 24 hours, compared with a previous 472,535, the health ministry said.

Source: Reuters/ec

