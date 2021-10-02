Logo
Italy reports 25 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, 3,312 new cases
FILE PHOTO: A health worker administers the third dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to Ivano Arcangeli, a patient deemed to be 'fragile', as vaccinations jump in Italy after the government made inoculation mandatory for all workers, in Rome, Italy, September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

02 Oct 2021 11:30PM (Updated: 02 Oct 2021 11:30PM)
MILAN: Italy reported 25 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday (Oct 2) against 52 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,312 from 3,405.

Italy has registered 130,998 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.68 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,057 on Saturday, down from 3,118 a day earlier.

There were 27 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 20 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 432 from a previous 429.

Some 355,896 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 293,469, the health ministry said.

Source: Reuters

