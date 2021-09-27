Logo
Italy reports 44 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, 3,099 new cases
People walk without wearing masks as Italy lifts mandatory masks outdoors thanks to a decline in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and hospitalisations, in Rome, Italy, on Jun 28, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

27 Sep 2021 03:19AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 03:18AM)
ROME: Italy reported 44 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday (Sep 26), compared with 50 the day before, the health ministry said, and the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,099 from 3,525.

Italy has registered 130,697 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.66 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,435 on Sunday, down from 3,497 a day earlier.

There were 22 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 26 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 483 from 481 previously.

Some 276,221 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with the previous daily tally of 357,491, the health ministry said.

Source: Reuters/ec

