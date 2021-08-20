Logo
Italy reports 49 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, 7,224 new cases
FILE PHOTO: A medical staff is seen in a gazebo outside a pharmacy where rapid COVID-19 swab tests are carried out, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Rome, Italy, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

20 Aug 2021 11:09PM (Updated: 20 Aug 2021 11:09PM)
MILAN: Italy reported 49 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday (Aug 20) against 55 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,224 from 7,260.

Italy has registered 128,683 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.47 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,692 on Friday, up from 3,627 a day earlier.

There were 26 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 40 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 455 from a previous 460.

Some 220,656 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 206,531, the health ministry said.

Source: Reuters

