Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Italy reports 53,662 COVID-19 cases on Friday, 314 deaths
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Italy reports 53,662 COVID-19 cases on Friday, 314 deaths

Italy reports 53,662 COVID-19 cases on Friday, 314 deaths

FILE PHOTO: People wait to get a dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the day Italy brings in tougher rules for the unvaccinated, at a Red Cross vaccination centre by Termini main train station in Rome, Italy, January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane//File Photo

19 Feb 2022 12:57AM (Updated: 19 Feb 2022 12:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: Italy reported 53,662 COVID-19 related cases on Friday (Feb 18), against 57,890 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 314 from 320.

Italy has registered 152,596 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.4 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 13,948 on Friday, down from 14,562 a day earlier.

There were 52 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 71 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 987 from a previous 1,037.

Some 510,283 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 538,131, the health ministry said.

 

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us