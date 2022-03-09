Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Italy reports 60,191 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 184 deaths
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Italy reports 60,191 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 184 deaths

Italy reports 60,191 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 184 deaths

Pupils receive coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations at a primary school in Naples, Italy, on Jan 12, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Ciro De Luca)

09 Mar 2022 02:04AM (Updated: 09 Mar 2022 02:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: Italy reported 60,191 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday (Mar 8), against 22,083 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 184 from 130.

Italy has registered 156,201 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.11 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,776 on Tuesday, down from 8,989 a day earlier.

There were 50 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 35 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 592 from a previous 610.

Some 531,194 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 188,274, the health ministry said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us