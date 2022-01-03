Italy reports 61,046 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 133 deaths

ROME: Italy reported 61,046 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Jan 2) following 141,262 the day before, the health ministry said, reflecting a steep drop in the number of tests, while the daily tally of COVID-related deaths rose to 133 from 111.

Italy has registered 137,646 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, and has reported 6.328 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 11,756 on Sunday, up from 11,265 a day earlier.

There were 104 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 135 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,319 from a previous 1,297.

Around 278,654 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the last day, compared with a previous 1.08 million, the health ministry said.