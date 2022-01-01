Logo
Italy reports record 144,243 COVID-19 cases, 155 deaths
People queue to take a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a pharmacy as COVID-19 infections rise in Rome, Italy, December 31, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
People queue to take a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a pharmacy as COVID-19 infections rise in Rome, Italy, December 31, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
People queue to take a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a pharmacy as COVID-19 infections rise in Rome, Italy, December 31, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A man walks out from a testing booth after taking a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a pharmacy as COVID-19 infections rise in Rome, Italy, December 31, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A woman takes a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a pharmacy as COVID-19 infections rise in Rome, Italy, December 31, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
01 Jan 2022 12:37AM (Updated: 01 Jan 2022 12:37AM)
ROME: Italy reported a record 144,243 COVID-19 related cases on Friday (Dec 31), following 126,888 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell slightly to 155 from 156.

Italy has registered 137,402 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020, and has reported 6.125 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 11,150 on Friday, up from 10,866 a day earlier.

There were 119 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 134 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,260 from a previous 1,226.

A record 1.22 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the last day, compared with 1.15 million the previous day, the health ministry said.

Source: Reuters

