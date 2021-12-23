Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Italy set to tighten COVID-19 curbs to rein in infections
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Italy set to tighten COVID-19 curbs to rein in infections

Italy set to tighten COVID-19 curbs to rein in infections

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk at Capitoline Museums (Musei Capitolini), on the day before coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health passes, known as Green Passes, become mandatory on public transport, in Rome, Italy December 5, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

23 Dec 2021 09:02PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 09:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME: Italy is planning to tighten restrictions to try to curb a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, including making mask wearing mandatory outdoors again, the prime minister's office said on Thursday (Dec 23).

Among other measures that look set to be approved when the cabinet meets later in the day will be an order making it compulsory to wear the more protective Ffp2 face masks in public spaces such as theatres, cinemas and at sports events.

The statement said the government was also considering closing discos and clubs up until New Year's Eve.

The validity of COVID-19 health certificates, which give access to an array of places and services, will be cut to six months from nine months.

In addition, the government is reviewing whether to speed up third booster shots, seen as the most effective shield against the infectious Omicron variant, cutting the waiting time after the second vaccine to four months from five.

Italy registered 36,293 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday - the highest level in more than a year and more than double the number just two days ago. However, the number of people in intensive care remained much lower than in the winter of 2020.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/jt

Related Topics

Italy COVID-19 Omicron

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us