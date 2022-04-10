Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Italy's Berlusconi 'deeply disappointed and saddened' by Putin
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Italy's Berlusconi 'deeply disappointed and saddened' by Putin

Italy's Berlusconi 'deeply disappointed and saddened' by Putin

Former Italian Prime Minister and leader of the Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party Silvio Berlusconi attends a rally in Rome, Italy, April 9, 2022. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

10 Apr 2022 02:20AM (Updated: 10 Apr 2022 02:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Saturday (Apr 9) he was deeply disappointed and saddened by the behaviour of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The tycoon, who for years enjoyed a close friendship with the Russian leader, said Putin had to take full responsibility in the eyes of the world over the invasion of Ukraine.

"I got to know him 20 years ago and he had always seemed to me a man of democracy and peace ... what a pity," Berlusconi said, addressing a convention of his conservative Forza Italia party in Rome.

The comments were the first time Berlusconi has spoken in public of Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.

The Kremlin calls the action a "special operation" aimed at demilitarising and "denazifying" its neighbour - which Ukraine and its allies have dismissed as a baseless pretext for war.

Berlusconi, who in 2015 called Putin "undoubtedly the number one among world leaders", once described the Russian leader, 69, as being like a younger brother.

The two visited each other in Russia and in Italy and have been photographed in the past giggling during official visits.

Berlusconi, aged 85, was prime minister for several stints: 1994-95, 2001-2006 and 2008-2011.

"The attack on Ukraine, instead of bringing Russia into Europe has thrown it into the arms of China ... what a pity, what a pity," he said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us