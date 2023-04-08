Italy's Berlusconi vows from hospital bed: 'I'll make it'

ROME: Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi vowed on Friday (Apr 7) to survive another stint in hospital, as the 86-year-old media mogul showed signs of improvement following treatment for leukaemia and a lung infection.

The billionaire, a larger-than-life figure who has dominated Italian public life for decades, was admitted Wednesday to the intensive care cardiac unit at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital.

On Friday, the Berlusconi-owned newspaper, Il Giornale, ran a front-page photo of a younger, beaming "Cavaliere" from a past election campaign, with the headline, "I won't give in".

"It's tough, but I'll make it this time too," Berlusconi told the newspaper from his hospital bed.

Outside the hospital where a few supporters of Berlusconi have gathered to show their support, fans from Monza, the football club he owns, unravelled a banner reading "Forza Silvio! Monza is with you".

"I'm quite worried but at the same time optimistic because I am sure he will survive, as he always did, all the other times," said Marco Macri, 31, a public school employee.

"He'll survive this time too because he's strong, he's a lion."