Italy's Industry Ministry reports 'heavy' cyberattack
Italy's Industry Ministry reports 'heavy' cyberattack

FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

26 May 2023 08:02PM (Updated: 26 May 2023 08:24PM)
MILAN: The Italian Industry Ministry's web portal and applications were hit by a "heavy cyberattack" on Friday (May 26) and were out of order, it said.

Technicians were working to "mitigate the consequences" of the attack, it wrote in a statement, adding that initial checks showed no evidence of data theft.

It was too early to predict when activities would be back to normal, it said.

The attack began in the early morning.

The ministry said it was in close contact with the National Cybersecurity Agency to reduce inconvenience for citizens and businesses.

Source: Reuters/ga

