Italy's Meloni says to visit US for tariff talks

ROME: Italy's Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday (Apr 8) she would visit Washington next week to talk to US President Donald Trump about tariffs , as the European Union seeks to avert an all-out trade war In comments to Italian businesses confirmed by her office, the prime minister also announced plans to repurpose up to 25 billion euros (US$27 billion) of existing EU funds to help mitigate the impact of Trump's sweeping new duties. Meloni backed EU moves to find a negotiated solution to the crisis , but said the situation required all hands on deck."This is the negotiation that must see us all engaged and at all levels," she said. "And that involves me, who will be in Washington on April 17, and obviously I intend to address this issue with the US president."Meloni, the leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, was the only EU leader invited to Trump's inauguration in January and has sought to maintain ties with the Republicans despite the disruption caused by his policies.