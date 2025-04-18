Italy's Meloni, Trump talk up EU trade deal hopes

"I'm sure we can make a deal, and I'm here to help with that," Meloni told reporters as she began lunch with Trump in the Cabinet Room.
Trump said he "100 per cent" believed Washington and Brussels could reach a deal but added it had to be a "fair deal".
Described by Trump as a "fantastic leader" who shares many of his conservative views, Meloni is the first European leader to meet with Trump since his trade war with the bloc began.
The Italian premier said she believed in "unity" despite the trade tensions, and added of the United States: "If I didn't think it's a reliable partner, I wouldn't be here."
"Hopefully the Prime Minister and the President will be able to advance the ball down the field," one Trump administration official told reporters.
"We're open, we're available, we're ready to make deals for countries that take this seriously. So hopefully Italy and the EU are part of that."
Trump is, however, also expected to raise his demand for NATO allies to spend more on defence - a huge demand for debt-laden Italy.
Amid the uncertainty, Meloni has called for cool heads, urging Brussels not to retaliate while casting herself as the only EU figure able to potentially de-escalate the conflict.
Meloni was the only European leader to be invited to Trump's January 20 inauguration, and US officials said she was "eye-to-eye with President on a lot of issues like immigration, on Ukraine".
"DIFFICULT PERIOD"
Russia's war in Ukraine could be a touchy subject, however.
Italian newspapers on Wednesday floated the possibility that Meloni could end up in a trap similar to the White House meeting in February with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which Trump and his Vice President JD Vance berated their guest in front of reporters.
Meloni has been a staunch ally of Ukraine and Zelenskyy since Russia's invasion of the country in 2022, most recently calling Moscow's Palm Sunday attack on the city of Sumy "horrible and vile".
Meloni has acknowledged the uncertainty weighing on her trip.
"We know we're going through a difficult period, let's see how it goes in the coming hours. I don't feel any pressure, as you can imagine, for my next two days, let's say," she joked at an awards ceremony for Italian goods on Tuesday.
"Surely, I am aware of what I represent and I am aware of what I am defending," she added.
Italian newspapers reported that one of the goals of Meloni's visit was to pave the way for a meeting between Trump and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.
Meloni's decision to personally intercede with Trump has caused some disquiet among EU allies, concerned that her visit could undermine the unity of the bloc.
"If we start having bilateral discussions, obviously it will break the current dynamic," France's Industry Minister Marc Ferracci warned last week.
Following Thursday's meeting with Trump, Meloni will fly back to Rome on Friday in time to host JD Vance, with whom she has a meeting planned.
Trump's threatened tariffs could have a major impact on Italy, the world's fourth-largest exporter, which sends around 10 per cent of its exports to the United States.